Suspect Fires at Dallas Police During Attempted Arrest in Oak Cliff

Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 12:13 p.m.
By Stephen Young
The Rosemont at Cedar Crest ApartmentsEXPAND
The Rosemont at Cedar Crest Apartments
Google Street View
Dallas police have confirmed that a suspect took a shot at officers as they tried to serve an aggravated assault warrant at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, U.S. marshals and Dallas police officers attempted to arrest the suspect at the Rosemont at Cedar Crest Apartments in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard in South Oak Cliff. As officers attempted to enter the suspect's apartment, someone inside his apartment fired a single shot through the apartment door.

After the shot, multiple people ran out of the apartment, according to Dallas police Maj. Jimmy Vaughn. One individual fleeing from the apartment jumped off a balcony and had to be taken to the hospital. Initially, police did not know if anyone remained in the apartment after the initial exodus, and a standoff situation ensued.

At around 11 a.m., police obtained a warrant to enter the apartment, and the Dallas Police Department's SWAT team headed in. According to Vaughn, officers did not find anyone inside. Police believe that they rounded up the shooter along with the group that ran out of the apartment after the shot was fired. Vaughn said, however, that the person who fired the shot is not the person named on the initial aggravated assault warrant. The shooter's name is not being released, pending further investigation.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

