Merit Pay System Is Helping DISD Retain Its Best Teachers, With One Exception

Billie Earl Dade Middle School is one of several where a system based on merit pay for teachers has produced exciting improvements in learning.

Here’s a decent little window on the wars within our sprawling urban school district right now. The big news is stunning. The small news is infuriating.

A couple of weeks ago Dallas school district executives gave the board of trustees a full hard-numbers briefing on outcomes from the district’s 3-year-old teacher merit pay system. That’s the good news.

Dallas schools’ teacher merit pay program, maybe the most advanced and comprehensive of its kind in the nation right now, has been churning out exactly the results its proponents promised in the hard-fought, often bitter battle to put it into effect. Called Teacher Excellence Initiative or TEI, the system is doing a great job retaining the district’s best teachers, and it’s doing a great job running off the worst ones.

That’s what it was always all about. When Mike Miles was instituting these reforms as Dallas superintendent from 2012 to 2015, he operated out of massive noncontroversial data from around the country and world: teacher excellence or its lack is the most powerful factor in student success.

Sure, yes, where are the parents? The people who say that generally are the people who don’t like the parents. But, OK, let’s agree. Where are they? Now let’s agree we don’t know where they are. Most of us probably don’t want to know. Or they’re at home and they’re bad. Now what? Toss the kids in the dumpster? All we get for that is the next generation of horrible parents.

The data Miles worked from is from public and private schools all over the world, where educators have been able to achieve startling results with kids from the most handicapped backgrounds, mainly by putting excellent teachers in front of them but also by getting rid of the worst teachers.

Miles found two big facts on the ground when he came to town from Colorado, neither of which would have surprised anybody who had been paying attention. One, the best teachers in the district were salted away in the system’s very few diverse campuses, where activist middle class parents had successfully lobbied the system for the best faculties.

Two, there was no penalty for being a terrible teacher. All teachers were paid strictly according to the number of years they had taught. The pay raise for being a lousy teacher for 10 years was the same as the raise for being a good one.

Dallas school trustee Joyce Foreman, an opponent of school reform, has the lowest retention rate for top teachers in the city — zero percent in her district versus more than 95 percent across the district.

TEI was designed to turn that upside down. It included a massive effort to find out who the good teachers were. Contrary to the slanders against it from opponents, TEI did not measure teacher excellence strictly according to test scores.

In fact, when Miles was designing it, he created an advisory task force of teachers and then asked them how they would measure the effectiveness of their colleagues. The end result was a comprehensive multi-faceted evaluation system that blended student test scores with classroom observations, peer assessments, student surveys and other measurements.

The ultimate goal, after measuring and identifying the good teachers, was to use pay incentives to steer some of the best to the toughest schools, a project the district already is carrying out on an experimental basis with encouraging results. But before scaling up that operation, the district needed to attend to those two prior goals — keeping the good ones, running off the bad.

At its briefing two weeks ago, the board heard current Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announce the results: TEI, he said, is ticking like a Swiss watch. The classroom retention rate for teachers in the very highest category, called “Exemplary II,” is 99 percent. The rate for the very lowest category, called “Unsatisfactory,” is 51 percent, meaning 49 percent of those teachers have vacated their classrooms.

The district also found a positive correlation between teachers' TEI scores and student achievement; it found virtually no correlation between teachers' years of service and student achievement.

“I think the debate is over,” Hinojosa told the board. “The data speaks for itself.”

In an obvious reference to critics who had claimed the new system would run off the best, brightest and most experienced teachers, Hinojosa said: “We cannot have legislation by anecdote. We cannot have a few people telling us how bad it was for them, but yet we look at how good it is for the system.”

His words were a balm for many who have worried what Hinojosa’s real posture would turn out to be regarding school reform. He had been superintendent here once before when he was brought back for a second crack at the Dallas job after the stormy Miles regime. From the outset of his second tour of duty, it was clear some elements in the business community, especially in the school construction industry, hoped he would bring a period of calm before the school next bond election. He did.

Did that mean he also would seek appeasement with the two main elements opposed to merit pay and school reform — the teachers unions, which view seniority pay as a holy grail, and the elected leadership of black southern Dallas, who see school reform as an assault on a jobs-oriented system of political patronage. They feel they won that system for their constituents through long social and political activism, and they don’t intend to give it up without a fight.

Plenty of people were determined from the beginning to kill merit pay and still are. When Hinojosa took over from Miles, the question was on whose side of that ditch he would ultimately stand. Looks like the merit pay side.

His words at the recent briefing could not have been more clear, nor could the data. In an eight-level ranking system, the two ranks just below the top are at retention rates of 95 and 96 percent.

The outcomes blow out of the water several doom-saying criticisms. The highest ranks in the excellence scale also are consistently the highest seniority ranks. So, yes, experience does count, if you’re good. TEI is not a subterfuge for running off high seniority teachers and replacing them with pliable greenhorns.

Seniority also counts if you’re bad. While most of the lower ranks on the excellence scale show a progression related to experience — higher seniority, higher excellence — the exception to that rule is the rank at the very bottom. The lowest rank on the excellence scale, Unsatisfactory, has almost twice the average seniority of the rank just above it, called Progressing I.

The phase child advocacy groups use to describe the failure of big urban school districts, "The kindergarten to prison pipeline." South Carolina Minority Affairs

The nudge, the prod, the incentive to stay or go is in the pay rate. Under the old system, the teachers in that lowest rank would have been paid a salary two-thirds of the way up the scale because of their seniority. Under TEI, they are at the bottom of the pay scale — $53,000 a year versus $83,000 for teachers at the top. Maybe that’s why so many at the bottom are leaving.

At the recent briefing, trustee Joyce Foreman, who represents one of the city’s most challenged regions, painted the difference in pay from top to bottom as an injustice: “I look at the increase in the raises for Exemplary I and Exemplary II, almost $20,000 in one year’s time. But we in fact have teachers that have not had a raise in fours years.

“Where is the equity in it?” she asked.

With not one word to what school reform means for poor children, Foreman went instead to her first concerns — jobs for adults and school district contracts. She asked what efforts are being made to recruit from historically black colleges, and she said she would be pleased to see the district spend more on advertising in minority-owned newspapers.

And what has Foreman’s protective advocacy for bad teachers meant to her own school trustee district? Well, she got her wish: Schools in Foreman’s district have one of the highest retention rates for bad teachers in the city — 63 percent versus a district-wide average of 51 percent.

But the real wake-up is in her retention rate for teachers in the highest rank. While the district-wide average for that rank is upper 90 percent range, the rate for Foreman’s schools is zero. Of course, it's hard to retain what you don't have. Foreman, who has consistently fought all school reform efforts, does not have one teacher in the highest rank in her district.

For several years, a number of national child advocacy groups have come together around a central theme for explaining the magnitude of what’s wrong with big minority and poor urban school districts. The phrase they all come back to again and again is “the kindergarten to prison pipeline.”

When poor and minority kids are not taught aggressively and well — if they leave the third grade unable to read fluently — the real outcome, the flesh and blood outcome is horrible numbers consigned to lives of hell on earth, serial incarceration, addiction, biting poverty, broken hearts and broken wills.

Especially when the new merit pay system offers such encouragement, Foreman’s position is appalling.

Oh, well. The good news is the good news. Let’s concentrate on that and keep walking forward no matter what.

