City of Dallas Signs Off on More Than $2 Million for School Crossing Guards

Dallas kids won't be forced to go it alone, thanks to the city signing off on paying for crossing guards through the rest of the school year.

The Dallas City Council agreed Wednesday afternoon to pick up the tab for the now defunct Dallas County Schools' school crossing guard program through the end of the 2017-18 school year. The city will pay $2.4 million out of its general and reserve funds to continue the program, which the dissolution committee in charge of shutting down DCS had slated to end Jan. 31.

Despite misgivings about being stuck with the crossing-guard tab after Dallas County voters decided to shutter DCS in November, the council voted unanimously to approve the deal, which was reached after the city sued the school district to force it to continue the program through the end of July.

While the council expressed reluctance to bail out DCS — earlier this month, council member Casey Thomas called the crossing guard situation "an absolute mess that we did not create" — members agreed that protecting Dallas public school students, as required by state law, was something with which the city shouldn't play around.