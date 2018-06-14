City Council Signs Off on Later Meetings, Traveling Road Show

City Hall at night might be good for more than just RoboCop screenings.

Like it or not, the Dallas City Council is coming to your neighborhood. After nearly an hour of scattered, often confusing debate, the council signed off a plan to hold one City Council meeting in the afternoon and evening every month. It'll also conduct meetings in different locations throughout the city five times a year.

The vote to change the council's meeting schedule was unanimous, but only after council members complained about the potential and unknown costs of moving the meetings, North Dallas' lack of access to public transit and the possibility that the meetings might not be broadcast live, among other things.

Rickey Callahan said that he feared his staff wouldn't have time to get their work done if they were forced to attend later meetings.