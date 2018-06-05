Dallas Rolls Out Triage Plan as City's Homeless Population Increases

Despite the best efforts of the city of Dallas and the Citizens Homeless Commission, the city's homeless population is up almost 10 percent from 2017-18, with the number of unsheltered homeless in the city increasing by 23 percent over the same period. In order to quickly deal with the problem, city staff outlined a series of steps for the remainder of 2018 to get more people in both temporary and permanent housing and make sure that people without homes are connected with the services that are available to them.

If the City Council signs off on the final version of the plan in August, the city plans to do three things to help the more than 3,500 homeless people living in Dallas. First, the city plans to pay for existing shelters in Dallas to increase their capacity. Second, the city, either on its own or in a partnership with outside groups, will open temporary shelters throughout Dallas. The third step during a three- to six-month pilot program is to provide financial assistance to homeless people seeking permanent housing and to the landlords who might take them in.

The pilot program, according to city staff, will cost about $800,000.