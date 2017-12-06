 


That's right, Brett Shipp is running for Congress.
That's right, Brett Shipp is running for Congress.
WFAA via Youtube

Longtime WFAA-TV Reporter Brett Shipp Resigns to Run for U.S. House

Stephen Young | December 6, 2017 | 12:21pm
AA

Brett Shipp, Channel 8's longtime investigative and political reporter, quit the station on Tuesday to run for congress, the station announced Tuesday. Shipp, who's been with WFAA for 22 years, is joining the already crowded Democratic primary field in Texas U.S. House District 32, the seat currently occupied by Republican Pete Sessions.

“We are grateful for the many contributions Brett has made to WFAA and the field of journalism,” WFAA Executive News Director Carolyn Mungo said in a statement.

Shipp, a graduate of Highland Park High School and Stephen F. Austin University, will hold a press conference to officially announce his candidacy Thursday. When he does, he'll join Ed Meier, an adviser to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign and two Obama appointees, Colin Allred and Lillian Salerno in the race for the Democratic nomination. 

During his time at WFAA, Shipp, 59, won multiple broadcast journalism awards including three Peabody Awards, two duPont Silver Batons and a duPont Gold Baton. He also got into an infamous confrontation with John Wiley Price in 2011, during which the county commissioner threatened to "split [Shipp's] throat," according to Shipp.

Also worth noting: Shipp added a "Shipp for Congress" banner to his Twitter page Wednesday, while also making his tweets private.

Culling his tweets, perhaps?
Culling his tweets, perhaps?
Brett Shipp via Twitter
 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

