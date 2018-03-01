After Removal of Park Board Member, Dallas Council Changes Rules on Appointing Felons

Twice-convicted felons, once they've completed their parole, are now eligible to serve on Dallas' boards and commissions. The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to change an existing city policy that limited candidates for appointment to bodies like the Park Board or the City Plan Commission to one felony, no matter the circumstances.

The council picked up the issue this winter, when Park Board member Marlon Rollins was removed from his position after The Dallas Morning News published a story detailing a couple of decades-old felony convictions for robbery and forgery. Both Scott Griggs and Tennell Atkins drew up resolutions to change the rules. Atkins' version, which calls for candidates to still receive background checks but for the council to make all final appointment decisions, won the day Wednesday.

"We cannot continue to penalize people who've served their time," council member Kevin Felder said. "They've gone to prison, paid their debt to society. In the state of Texas, when you've paid your debt to society and you're no longer on parole or probation, you have the right to vote. I think we should mirror that."