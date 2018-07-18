 


Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage (left) has broken a WNBA record by scoring 53 points in one game.EXPAND
Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage (left) has broken a WNBA record by scoring 53 points in one game.
SusanLesch

Wings Center Liz Cambage Puts Up the Best Game in WNBA History

Stephen Young | July 18, 2018 | 4:00am
During a mid-day game Tuesday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage put up the best stat line any Dallas pro basketball player has ever put up. Playing just 37 minutes, Cambage scored a WNBA record 53 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Cambage shot 17-22 from the field, made 4-5 three-pointers and tossed in 15 of her 16 free throws. She eclipsed the previous WNBA single-game scoring record of 51, held by Tulsa's Riquna Williams, with a three in the last minute of the game, polishing off a 104-87 win for the Wings over the New York Liberty.

Cambage's 53-point output ties Dirk Nowitzki's Mavericks single-game record, set Dec. 2, 2004, against the Rockets. Nowitzki took 12 more minutes to score his 53 in a game that went to overtime, however, and only shot 15-32.

Tuesday's explosion is the highlight of what's been a terrific comeback season for Cambage, who is the WNBA's second-leading scorer. She spent the last five years playing in Australia and China after flaming out of the WNBA in 2013.

"I've had big numbers in China. I've had big numbers in Australia. I've heard a lot of people say I could never have big numbers here in the WNBA," Cambage said after the game, according to the league. "So I guess this game was for y'all."

With their win over the Liberty, the Wings moved to 13-9 on the season, good for a fourth-place tie in the league standings.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

