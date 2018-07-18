Wings Center Liz Cambage Puts Up the Best Game in WNBA History

During a mid-day game Tuesday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage put up the best stat line any Dallas pro basketball player has ever put up. Playing just 37 minutes, Cambage scored a WNBA record 53 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Cambage shot 17-22 from the field, made 4-5 three-pointers and tossed in 15 of her 16 free throws. She eclipsed the previous WNBA single-game scoring record of 51, held by Tulsa's Riquna Williams, with a three in the last minute of the game, polishing off a 104-87 win for the Wings over the New York Liberty.