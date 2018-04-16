Dallas Woman in Stable Condition After Pit Bull Attack Near Fair Park

The victim of pit bull mauling near Fair Park early Sunday morning remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, four pit bulls cornered a woman, whom DPD hasn't identified, as she walked through her neighborhood in the 4300 block of Hamilton Avenue, just southeast of the Cotton Bowl. The dogs attacked, biting her several times.
A good Samaritan called 911 to report the attack, and paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital. The owner of the dogs helped Dallas Animal Services employees corral the dogs, which DAS is quarantining.
DPD's crimes against persons unit is investigating the attack but has yet to issue any citations or make any arrests.
Sunday's attack comes a little less than two years after and a little more than a mile away from the May 2016 fatal mauling of Antoinette Brown.
On May 2, 2016, dogs attacked Brown on Rutledge Street, just south of Sunday's attack. The dogs, about which neighbors had repeatedly complained, bit Brown more than 100 times, leading to her death about a week later.
Dallas Animal Services says that any dog attack in progress should be called in to 911 immediately. Any dog bite or scratch that breaks the skin should also be reported via 311, according to the agency, so that DAS can evaluate the dog to see if it should be subject to the city's dangerous dog rules.
