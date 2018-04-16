Dallas Woman in Stable Condition After Pit Bull Attack Near Fair Park

A Dallas Animal Services officer places a dog trap near the site of the fatal attack on Antoinette Brown.

The victim of pit bull mauling near Fair Park early Sunday morning remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Dallas Police Department.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, four pit bulls cornered a woman, whom DPD hasn't identified, as she walked through her neighborhood in the 4300 block of Hamilton Avenue, just southeast of the Cotton Bowl. The dogs attacked, biting her several times.

A good Samaritan called 911 to report the attack, and paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital. The owner of the dogs helped Dallas Animal Services employees corral the dogs, which DAS is quarantining.