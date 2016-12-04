David Brown Gets a TV Job, The Race for the City Manager's Gig Starts and an Aston Martin Takes a Plunge: The News Week in Review
|
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.
Joe Pappalardo
We know you're busy, so here's a recap of the week from the news desk of the Dallas Observer.
Couple Sues Grapevine Car Dealership Claiming Salesman Shared Their Photos on a Swingers Site
A lawsuit alleges that a routine transaction for a vehicle ended with a brazen violation of privacy.
Former Police Chief David Brown Hired As On-Air Talent For ABC News
On Wednesday, ABC News announced that Brown, who served 33 years with DPD, will be joining the network to provide commentary on economic inequality, policing, social justice and race relations.
City of Dallas Announces Five Finalists for Vital City Manager Job
After the announcement of the five finalists for Dallas' open city manager's gig, people on both sides of city hall's political spectrum actually seem pretty happy with the choices. Might not stay that way, though.
Upcoming Events
-
SMU Mustangs Mens Basketball vs. TCU Horned Frogs Mens Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:00pm
-
Allen Americans vs. Missouri Mavericks
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:05pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:30pm
-
University of North Texas Mean Green Mens Basketball vs. Delaware State Hornets Mens Basketball
TicketsThu., Dec. 8, 7:00pm
The Truth About Wider Highways in North Texas
Plans to double the lanes of a section of State Highway 161 in Irving is reawakening a national debate over the prevention of traffic jams.
Weekly Schutze
The very last thing, meanwhile, that will ever come out of the office of city manager is vision. The city manager has no time for vision. Vision is a luxury he cannot afford. He earns that four hundred grand a dollar at a time, not just day by day but hour to hour, by herding cats and dodging bullets. If you were to ask him for his long-range vision, and if he were to answer you honestly on most days, he would tell you, “I really need to go to the bathroom.”
—Jim Schutze, from "New City Manager Must Have a Good Wind Finger and Nose-Counting Ability"
Horse's Mouth
Glandular Lumps Might be Mumps
|
TX Dept. of State Health Services
'twas the Season
Today marks the final day of the Atlantic hurricane season, here is the NHC preliminary summary of the 2016 Hurricane Season. #RGVwx #Txwx pic.twitter.com/GLYrnHv3dS— NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) November 30, 2016
Parting Shot
Last Saturday night someone drove an Aston Martin off a bridge near White Rock Lake. Runner Jason Weaver captured the scene the morning after.
|
Oops.
Jason Weaver via Instagram
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
SMU Mustangs Mens Basketball vs. Delaware State Hornets Mens Basketball
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 2:00pm
-
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 6:30pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets
TicketsMon., Dec. 5, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
TicketsTue., Dec. 6, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!