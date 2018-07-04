After Everything, Texas Redistricting Fight Will Have No Effect on 2018 Election

For Texas Democrats, the big blow came last week. Tuesday was just the insult added to the injury. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 25 that the overwhelming majority of the congressional and legislative districts that Democrats have claimed for decades were racially gerrymandered were perfectly fine. On Tuesday afternoon, a federal court in San Antonio ruled that even the single Texas House district the Supreme Court found to be gerrymandered will remain intact for 2018.

House District 90, occupied by Democrat Ramon Ramirez, snakes through a wide swath of Tarrant County, roping a significant chunk of Fort Worth's Latino population into a single district, which makes things easier for Republicans in surrounding districts. When District 90 is redrawn, it will affect those surrounding districts as well. After Tuesday's ruling, however, those changes will only be felt for a single election because all of Texas' districts will be redrawn between the 2020 census and the 2022 midterm elections.