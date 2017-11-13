Denton Students Still Homeless After Apartment Floor Collapse Caught on Video

Partygoers attempt to climb back into a third-floor apartment after its floor collapsed at a building in Denton.

Twelve apartments are still uninhabitable after a floor collapsed at a Denton student complex early Sunday morning. According to the Denton Fire Department, the flooring of a third-floor unit at The Ridge on Colorado Boulevard caved in during a party with at least 30 guests.

Officials were forced to cut off water and power to the unit in which the collapse took place, the first- and second-floor apartments beneath it and nine other units in the building. About 50 residents haven't been able to return to their apartmentst.

In video posted to Twitter after the incident, partygoers can be seen crawling through the rubble of the collapse, trying to get back to the third floor as fire sprinklers go off.

Look like a bomb went off pic.twitter.com/OzkyqEnfLj — Elroy Jetson (@JosephAniekwe) November 12, 2017

Until the building and its sprinkler system are repaired, the utilities will remain shut off, Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Glenn said.

"We talked with the property owner — the fire marshal met with one of their building contractors yesterday. They're waiting to have structural engineers come in to verify that there's no structural damage that would cause a further building collapse. Once they get that, they should be able to make some repairs to the electric and water and get them turned back on to at least the nine units," he said, referring to those not directly affected by the collapse.

Glenn said no one suffered any serious injuries in the accident. Denton paramedics treated seven people at the scene for minor injuries but didn't take anyone to the hospital by ambulance.

In an email sent to residents Sunday afternoon, Pamela Smith, The Ridge's general manager, said the complex couldn't let anyone into any of the 12 units until the structural engineer finished evaluating the damage. In the meantime, she said, the complex will reimburse affected residents who want to stay at the nearby Best Western.