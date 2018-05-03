Denton County Jail Guard Loses Eye During Inmate's Escape Attempt

Denton County detention officer Jason Inman lost his left eye Monday night when he tried to catch an inmate who ran off during medical treatment.

The inmate, Matthew Harmon, required a visit to the hospital. When he and Inman arrived at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, medical staff needed him unshackled. Inman took the off the handcuffs, and Harmon bolted. Inman chased Harmon and tried to grab him, but the officer hit his face on a window sill, causing him to lose his left eyeball.

“Jason is recovering and has a very long road ahead of him,” Sheriff Tracy Murphree wrote in a Facebook post. “Jason did an outstanding job and we are proud of him.”