Denton County Sheriff Orders Deputies to "Go In" and Engage Active Shooters

Seizing on a teachable moment and the chance for a little publicity, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said Tuesday that his deputies are expected to take immediate action, rather than wait for backup, if they encounter an active shooter.

Murphree's directive comes 13 days after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson was at the school when Cruz began shooting but stayed outside in the parking lot during the attack. Peterson quit the sheriff's office last week amid public criticism. President Trump referred to him as a coward on national TV.