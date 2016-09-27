menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dez Bryant and Royce West Settle Their Lawsuits

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Dez Bryant, December 2015EXPAND
Dez Bryant, December 2015
Keith Allison
A A

Dallas' strangest and most entertaining legal battle of 2016, the squabble between Cowboys superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant and Texas state Senator Royce West, is over. Late Friday afternoon, Bryant and West decided to drop all claims and counterclaims against each other, dismissing their dueling lawsuits. 

West sued Bryant in June, about six months after Bryant moved out of the DeSoto house he was renting from the senator. West claimed Bryant caused about $60,000 in damages to the property before he left, and filed a lawsuit featuring photos of broken windows, filthy carpets and calcified feces. West wanted money for repairs and rental income he said he lost because he couldn't re-rent the house after what Bryant did to it.

The dog crap that sparked a lawsuit.
The dog crap that sparked a lawsuit.
Dallas County

Related Stories

Bryant never responded to West's claims, beyond a general denial. Instead, he filed a counterclaim, charging West with ripping him off while West was Bryant's attorney. Bryant also claimed that West introduced him to Dallas bail bondsman David Wells, who Bryant said eventually siphoned off more than $200,000 in endorsement income that should've gone to Bryant.

Through attorneys, West categorically denied Bryant and asked the judge in the case to sanction Bryant for making a demonstrably false claim. He also sought to depose Bryant and Bryant's attorney, Kenneth Broughton, who did not return a request for comment, in an effort to dig deeper into his claims.

Friday's request for dismissal came with little fanfare.

"Dez Bryant and Royce West have settled the disputes between them amicably and have withdrawn all claims and counterclaims," Trey Crawford, West's attorney said.

westbryantdismissal.pdf

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >