DFW Airport Employees Busted for Moving Fake Meth After Agreeing to Move Real C-4

It was all going so well, or so 10 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport employees thought, before one of them allegedly agreed to smuggle C-4 explosives on a plane departing from the airport. They were moving what they believed to be meth through the airport, charging undercover agents they believed to be drug smugglers between $1,500 and $2,000 per kilogram, according to federal authorities.

Neither the nine people arrested Tuesday nor the one suspect still on the lam had any prior connections to drug gangs, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox told reporters Tuesday. They saw an opportunity to make some quick cash and seized it, she said.

"This [case] is about greed and people who abuse their positions of trust," Cox said. "This case shows the lengths that these individuals would go to, individuals who [were] trusted with insider knowledge of our airport system, to just obtain cash. These individuals were more than willing to use their position of power at the airport to bypass security measures and exploit security vulnerabilities."