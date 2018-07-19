Picking People Up at D/FW Airport Will Get Trickier Starting in September

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport makes one of the worst chores in the world easy. Drivers doing their friendly or familial duty and picking up flyers can drive onto airport property, follow the signs to the appropriate gate and idle at the curb until their passenger shows up. Starting Sept. 8, the Saturday after Labor Day, that's going to change.

That day, the curbside areas at all five D/FW terminals will become active loading and unloading zones only, forcing those who arrive early to pick someone up to wait in a terminal garage. DFW officials say they're adding 1,200 one-hour parking spaces to accommodate those affected by the change.

Sean Donohue, airport CEO, said Wednesday that the decision — which brings D/FW in line with other major airports, like Love Field, that haven't allowed curbside idling since 2001 — to curb curbside pickup was all about improving traffic at the airport.

"There are more vehicles than ever at the airport, and we want to keep traffic moving while providing safer access to our terminals." — Sean Donohue Facebook

