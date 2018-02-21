Texas Couple Sues Trump Administration, Catholic Bishops After Being Turned Down for Foster Parenting

Two Fort Worth women are suing the federal government and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops after being denied the opportunity to serve as foster parents to an unaccompanied refugee child. Fatma Marouf and Bryn Esplin say that Catholic Charities Fort Worth, the only organization in Texas that partners with the federal government to place unaccompanied refugees, told them to not bother applying because they are a same-sex couple.

"At the first interview, to be turned away from even applying because we did not 'mirror the holy family,' which we clarified meant that we were a same-sex couple, was not only deeply disappointing to us, but it denies children the opportunity to have a loving home," Esplin said Tuesday.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a partnership with the federal Department of Health and Human Services, oversees the Catholic Charities program. Marouf and Esplin, along with their counsel at Lambda Legal, say the program can't turn them down because it takes federal money.