Woman Who Got 5 Years For Illegal Voting In Tarrant County Speaks Out

Crystal Mason thought she was doing the right thing. Newly out of federal prison after a three-year stint for helping people file inaccurate tax returns, Mason was pulling her life together while serving out the rest of her sentence on supervised release. She'd found a job and headed back to school. Then, at the behest of her mother, she went to her local church to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

"I didn't know that, because I was on probation, I couldn't vote," Mason said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. "Nothing told me that I couldn't vote."

Mason wasn't on the voter rolls, so poll workers gave her a provisional ballot after she signed an affidavit, she said.