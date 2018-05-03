Dallas' Annual Community Survey Leads to Debate on Police Priorities

The results from the 2018 version of Dallas' big community survey, the one it contracts the ETC Institute to do every year, might come as a bit of surprise — if you've just immigrated to the city from Norway and haven't driven around town yet. Dallas residents who took the survey are fed up with the condition of city streets, feel short-changed by the police department's dwindling staffing levels and think the city's schools aren't worth having their children attend.

While those who live in Dallas have a generally positive perception of the city — more than 70 percent of those surveyed said the overall quality of life it provides is excellent or good — more than three-quarters of city residents reported being unsatisfied or very unsatisfied with the condition of the streets. Thirty-seven percent rated public schools as poor, the lowest option available. Over the last 10 years, according to the survey, residents have also reported big drops in their satisfaction with police response times and traffic enforcement — the issue that got more play than any other at Wednesday's City Council meeting.