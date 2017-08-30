10 Happy Endings for the Dogs of Hurricane Harvey

EXPAND Sheriff's deputies in Brazoria County rescued this dog. Kiya Edwards via Twitter

As Texas tallies the largely unknown human and property costs of Hurricane Harvey, it's already clear that the state's dogs and cats have also born the brunt of the storm. Some have been left behind by owners, forced to fend for themselves as the rains rolled in. Others have come along for the ride with owners who couldn't stand to be without them, heading for shelter in the dryer parts of the state.

As evacuees are received in Dallas and the rest of Texas, their animals have been, too. They are held in special areas of the Houston Convention Center Mega Shelter, and across the street from the Dallas Convention Center's parking garage safe haven, in the old Reunion Arena parking structure.

Many animals left in the path of the storm have been rescued by good Samaritans, as @Darth, a widely followed Twitter account focused on dogs, red pandas and absurdist political humor has documented on his feed. Here are 10 of his happiest reports and retweets, culled from fellow Twitter users and news outlets on the scene.

Here's a video of Hankamer Police Department officers using a boat to save dogs from a local shelter.

PUPS ON A BOAT

I REPEAT PUPS ON A BOAThttps://t.co/lwzkYATyNn — darth:™ (@darth) August 29, 2017

Molly Louise got a little scared on her rescue boat, but she's good now.

Missie Louise was evacuated from her home in the energy corridor and pooped in the rescue boat. pic.twitter.com/FuBVJag48s — Evan (@evan7257) August 29, 2017

Sheriff's deputies rescued these happy pups in Holiday Lakes, a town in Brazoria County.

First responders just rescued two Holiday Lakes residents. They also rescued these beautiful dogs. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/lipVdZPLe1 — Kiya Edwards (@KSDKkiya) August 29, 2017

Frankie and Bear were left in a boat by themselves during the storm before being rescued.

UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued… https://t.co/HOX03V5Typ pic.twitter.com/oo3IDt81R2 — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) August 29, 2017

This dog swam his or her way out of the flood in Hamshire.

A dog was saved from the flooded streets of the sun chase neighborhood in Hamshire. pic.twitter.com/AXzEWzdZes — Jacque Masse (@jmasse12news) August 28, 2017

The Richert family in Houston took in 16 people and seven dogs during the storm, including these two:

HERE ARE TWO OF THE PUPS pic.twitter.com/7nTuoCYuFi — darth:™ (@darth) August 29, 2017

Here's a video of two dogs and their owner being rescued from a stranded truck in Rockport.

woman saved from truck aaaannnndd...TWO PUPS RESCUED AS WELL THERE WERE TWO PUPS IN THE TRUCK AND THEY ARE OKhttps://t.co/WbkXa48j2N — darth:™ (@darth) August 29, 2017

These dogs made it out of their home OK.

PHOTO: Man tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs, surveying damage to his home in wake of #Harvey https://t.co/v5hdVeFdtQ pic.twitter.com/MeUAYRNchx — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 28, 2017

One dog surfed out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston.

THIS PUP WANTED TO RIDE THE GIANT INFLATABLE BANANA BUT SETTLED FOR THE SURFBOARD pic.twitter.com/sjZOasWhn9 — darth:™ (@darth) August 29, 2017

Houston resident Naomi Coto carried her dog Simba out of a Houston flood on her back Sunday.