Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to Open Book Tour at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Dallas Police Chief David Brown Can Turkyilmaz

Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown will make the first stop on his book tour for his anticipated autobiography at the AT&T Performing Arts Center on June 7, the day after the book goes on-sale. The World Affairs Council of Dallas-Fort Worth, which is putting on the event with help from The Dallas Morning News, promises Brown will discuss "his life and the challenges of modern law enforcement."

The event's attendees will receive an autographed copy of Called To Rise: A Life in Faithful Service to the Community That Made Me. The book chronicles Brown's life from his childhood in Oak Cliff through the night Micah Johnson killed five Dallas police officers following a police brutality protest downtown.

The event will be Brown's first large public event in Dallas since the chief announced his retirement from the Dallas Police Department last fall. At the time, Brown said he was stepping away from the department he served for 33 years because he was tired. It wasn't any specific event that brought about the end of his six-year tenure as chief, Brown said, but his departure did come just months after becoming a national name during the aftermath of the July 7 police ambush.

After his retirement, Brown took a gig as a commentator on police and race issues for ABC News and announced his book. When Ballentine Books announced the project last year, Brown said it would explore issues of trust between communities and the cops who police them.

"Trust is the single most important factor between a community and its police force," he said. "The thing about trust is that it's hard to earn but easy to lose."

Since retiring in September, Brown has largely kept a local low-profile, beyond briefly sticking his head up to endorse Matt Wood, the East Dallas attorney challenging Philip Kingston for city council. Tickets for his appearance next month go on-sale Friday.

