menu

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to Open Book Tour at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Wednesday Morning Quarterbacking the John Wiley Price Verdict. Wanna Bet?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to Open Book Tour at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Dallas Police Chief David Brown
Dallas Police Chief David Brown
Can Turkyilmaz
A A

Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown will make the first stop on his book tour for his anticipated autobiography at the AT&T Performing Arts Center on June 7, the day after the book goes on-sale. The World Affairs Council of Dallas-Fort Worth, which is putting on the event with help from The Dallas Morning News, promises Brown will discuss "his life and the challenges of modern law enforcement."

The event's attendees will receive an autographed copy of Called To Rise: A Life in Faithful Service to the Community That Made Me. The book chronicles Brown's life from his childhood in Oak Cliff through the night Micah Johnson killed five Dallas police officers following a police brutality protest downtown.

The event will be Brown's first large public event in Dallas since the chief announced his retirement from the Dallas Police Department last fall. At the time, Brown said he was stepping away from the department he served for 33 years because he was tired. It wasn't any specific event that brought about the end of his six-year tenure as chief, Brown said, but his departure did come just months after becoming a national name during the aftermath of the July 7 police ambush.

After his retirement, Brown took a gig as a commentator on police and race issues for ABC News and announced his book. When Ballentine Books announced the project last year, Brown said it would explore issues of trust between communities and the cops who police them.

Upcoming Events

"Trust is the single most important factor between a community and its police force," he said. "The thing about trust is that it's hard to earn but easy to lose."

Since retiring in September, Brown has largely kept a local low-profile, beyond briefly sticking his head up to endorse Matt Wood, the East Dallas attorney challenging Philip Kingston for city council. Tickets for his appearance next month go on-sale Friday.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >