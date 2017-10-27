 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
"Naomi" heads out of the W with Daisy.EXPAND
"Naomi" heads out of the W with Daisy.
Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police Search for Woman Suspected of Drugging Man, Stealing His Puppy

Stephen Young | October 27, 2017 | 11:03am
AA

Earlier this month, picking up a woman at an Uptown bar turned into a nightmare for Daniel King. He told police the woman drugged him and left his apartment with his puppy under her arm. Police released video Thursday night of the suspect heading out of the W with Daisy, a 9-week-old English bulldog, between 4 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17.

King says the woman told him her name was Naomi. She agreed to go back to his apartment at the W and offered to make drinks.

"She made drinks. We sat down at my table, and we were talking. Quite honestly, there is not a whole lot I remember after that,” King told WFAA-TV (Channel 8).  

Daisy the bulldog puppy is missing. Be on the lookout.
Daisy the bulldog puppy is missing. Be on the lookout.
Daniel King via Facebook

When King woke up hours later, his home had been ransacked. Much to the dismay of King's other bulldog, Diesel, Daisy was gone. Now, all King wants is for his dog to be returned safely.

"It’s just the fear that I am never going to see her again or I am going to find out she did something to her,” King said. "Please bring me my dog back, give my dog to someone that can get it to me. I don't care about anything else."

Anyone with any information about the woman is asked to call the Dallas Police Department's Central Investigative Unit at 214-670-4414.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Popular Stories

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >