Dallas Police Search for Woman Suspected of Drugging Man, Stealing His Puppy

Earlier this month, picking up a woman at an Uptown bar turned into a nightmare for Daniel King. He told police the woman drugged him and left his apartment with his puppy under her arm. Police released video Thursday night of the suspect heading out of the W with Daisy, a 9-week-old English bulldog, between 4 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17.

King says the woman told him her name was Naomi. She agreed to go back to his apartment at the W and offered to make drinks.

"She made drinks. We sat down at my table, and we were talking. Quite honestly, there is not a whole lot I remember after that,” King told WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

Daisy the bulldog puppy is missing. Be on the lookout. Daniel King via Facebook

When King woke up hours later, his home had been ransacked. Much to the dismay of King's other bulldog, Diesel, Daisy was gone. Now, all King wants is for his dog to be returned safely.

"It’s just the fear that I am never going to see her again or I am going to find out she did something to her,” King said. "Please bring me my dog back, give my dog to someone that can get it to me. I don't care about anything else."

Anyone with any information about the woman is asked to call the Dallas Police Department's Central Investigative Unit at 214-670-4414.

