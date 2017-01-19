menu

DPD Officers Fatally Shoot Woman Fleeing in Vehicle

Little Elm Police Chief Describes the Firefight that Killed Detective


Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Matthew Martinez
The white lattice fence struck by the stolen vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect can be seen in this Google Maps image of the Five Trees apartment complex.
Google Maps
Two Dallas Police officers responded to a suspicious person call Wednesday morning at the apartment complex at 4700 Eastside Ave., identified by Google Maps as the Five Trees, and ended up fatally shooting a woman as she tried to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, speaking at an initial press conference Wednesday afternoon, did not identify the officers involved in the shooting, the female suspect who was pronounced dead a short time later at Baylor Hospital or the male passenger who was not struck by officers' fire in the incident and who was later interviewed at DPD Headquarters. The officers responded to the call at 4:56 a.m.

According to Castro, the caller reported vehicle information during the suspicious person call that corresponded to a vehicle reported stolen out of Irving. When uniformed officers called out commands to the vehicle's two occupants, the driver instead reversed into a marked DPD cruiser and drove forward into some white lattice fencing surrounding the parking lot. When it did not give way, the suspect reversed again.

That's when the pair of officers opened fire. There was no mention of any weapons, other than the vehicle itself, in the possession of either of the occupants during Castro's press conference. He declined to answer any questions, but said updates would be forthcoming, possibly as early as Thursday morning.

Castro said the male passenger was "facing potential felony criminal charges," but declined to say exactly what charges DPD was looking into. Though he was not shot, he did sustain injuries from broken glass.

Wednesday's incident marked the first officer involved shooting of 2017, according to DPD's database.

Matthew Martinez
Matt Martinez is a DFW-lifer who handles the Observer's editorial social media channels when he's not waxing cynical in our news, food and music verticals. Rest assured, he hates your favorite team. Matt studied journalism at the University of Texas and then again, for some reason, at UNT. He has written for the Austin Chronicle, the Denton Record-Chronicle and currently writes sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

