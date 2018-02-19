Dwaine Caraway To NRA: Come to the Table or Stay Out of Dallas

Dwaine Caraway isn't afraid of guns. In fact, he's a big supporter of the Second Amendment, something he made clear Monday morning at City Hall. The Dallas City Council member owns guns and thinks his constituents have the right to do so, too. He just doesn't want the National Rifle Association holding its annual convention in Dallas in May, not when the gun rights organization refuses to support any meaningful changes in U.S. gun policy, despite a spate of mass shootings across the country over the last six months.

The most recent was last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17.

"I have five guns. One in my car and one in every room in my house," Caraway says, "but I'm saddened that every time we turn around we have some type of gun violence. Gun violence. When you look at what is being done — it's absolutely nothing."