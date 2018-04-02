Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Admits Taking More Than $3 Million in Bribes

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud during his time at the school bus service between 2011 and 2016. Sorrells took more than $3 million in cash and other assets from a company that stocked DCS with cameras for a program that ticketed drivers for illegally passing stopped buses.

Sorrells, whose attorney did not immediately return a request for comment, signed the district up for more than $70 million in contracts with Force Multiplier Solutions, a now defunct Louisiana company, to provide the cameras, which were supposed to generate a big stream of revenue for the district.

The money didn't materialize — thanks in part to judges throwing out many of the tickets issued based on evidence from the cameras — and the district was stuck with the bill. Amid the fallout from the failed camera program and a series of managerial missteps, Dallas County voters approved dissolving DCS in November 2017.