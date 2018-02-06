Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez's Gubernatorial Campaign Continues to Flounder

Lupe Valdez is still struggling to make it in the door of the 2018 campaign.

Monday marked 30 days until the March 6 Texas primary. It was the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the primary and the second fundraising deadline for candidates running for state office. For former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, considered a favorite to make it into a runoff when she joined the race in early December, the cutoffs find a struggling campaign, one that's badly behind in fundraising and seemingly can't get off the ground.

Houston businessman Andrew White, the son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, announced Monday morning that his campaign took in more than $1.1 million during January — a figure that includes a $1 million loan the candidate made to the campaign — after raising about $200,000 in December. Valdez, who raised just over $50,000 in December, hadn't submitted her final January numbers by early Monday night, but had raised a little more than $48,500 in January.

Both candidates' fundraising numbers pale in comparison to incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced Monday that his campaign has more than $43 million to spend in the general election, if necessary, well over the $20 million or so commonly thought to be the minimum amount necessary to run a competitive statewide race in Texas. In a statement, White said that any candidate hoping to challenge Abbott is going to need a great deal of cash.