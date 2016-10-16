Fair Park Gets Another Chance, Ken Paxton Not So Much: Week in Review

EXPAND News in the mirror is closer than it appears. Joe Pappalardo

Fair Park Plan on Hold Thanks to City Attorney

New Dallas City Attorney Larry Casto told Mayor Mike Rawlings that the city would have to solicit bids for the Fair Park takeover, rather than just handing the keys to a private foundation.

Ken Paxton Set to Stand Trial on Criminal Securities Fraud

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest criminal court in the state, refused to toss a trio of felony charges against State Attorney General Ken Paxton, meaning the attorney general is going to have to answer charges that he was paid, while a state senator, to persuade people to invest in a tech company.



We Love You Ex-Police Chief David Brown. Now Please Go Away, for Your Own Good

Chief David Brown is quitting while he's on top, amid applause and national acclaim. But here in Dallas, we remember what his job was like before the shootings of police downtown, and it doesn't look as great as advertised.

Weekly Schutze



Three hundred poor families, almost all of them working people who can afford only $400 a month to house their entire families, are going to be out on the street at the end of the month. City officials and their hand-in-glove partners at The Dallas Morning News who made this happen all know that almost no other housing exists in Dallas at the same rents. For the last two years the city and the daily newspaper have been hounding and seeking to humiliate the Khraish family by every means they could summon, calling them “slumlords” in litigation, painting them as ruthless Dickensian blood-suckers in the newspaper, all of which happens to be diametrically at odds with my own personal experience of them.



Jim Schutze, from The Mayor and The Dallas Morning News Toss More Poor People into the Street

Parting Shot



The city is starting to gather public input regarding the proposed May 2017 bond vote. Here's how they say the last one was spent:

