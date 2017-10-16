menu

Dallas FBI Searching for 'Country Boy Bandits' Bank Robbers

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
The "Country Boy Bandits" are all white men.
FBI Dallas
A A

The Dallas FBI needs the public's help identifying a gang of bank robbers the bureau is calling the "Country Boy Bandits" after a string of bank robberies in North Texas. An unknown number of robbers and a getaway driver have hit six banks and convenience stores in Fort Worth and Grapevine in the last five months.

In each of the robberies, a single masked gunman has entered a bank or convenience store and demanded cash. In three of the six robberies connected to the gang, the robber has fired his gun in the bank before hustling to a waiting getaway car. Four guns —  a revolver, a .45 semi-automatic handgun, a .40 semi-automatic handgun and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun — have been used in the robberies.

The FBI is looking for this and two other cars involved in the robberies.
FBI Dallas

According to the FBI, a black stocking has completely obscured the gunman's face during each of the robberies. During one of the robberies, the top of the stocking was open, however, revealing the bandit's blond hair.

The bandits have used at least three getaway cars in their escapes: a black Chevrolet Tahoe with after-market wheels, a blue Saturn Vue and a black Dodge Ram pickup with a silver toolbox in the bed. All of the robbers are white men, and the suspect with blond hair is about 5'10" and 180 pounds, the FBI says.

Anyone with information about the robbers should contact North Texas Crime Stoppers — which is offering a $10,000 reward if it catches the robbers — at 877-373-8477 or the FBI's Dallas division at 972-559-5000.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

