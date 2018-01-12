Fired County Health Chief's Accuser Alleges "Pattern of Coerced Sexual Abuse, Harassment and Intimidation"

The woman whose sexual misconduct allegations led to the firing of Dallas County Heath and Human Services Director Zachary Thompson claims that Thompson coerced her into a series of sex acts over a two-year period that caused her to become "depressed, and, on a few dark days, suicidal."

"Zachary Thompson’s pattern of coerced sexual abuse, harassment, and intimidation began in 2013," the unnamed woman writes in a statement provided by her law firm. "I endured the abuse because I was fearful of losing my job if I refused his approaches; he had made it clear on multiple occasions with comments such as 'you do like your job, right?' and 'where do you think you’ll go where you can make as much money as you make here?' and 'I’m your boss.'”

For the next two years, the woman says, the "coerced sex acts" continued. She began to make efforts to avoid Thompson in 2015.