Former NBC 5 Reporter Explains Why He Sledgehammers the Messenger in NRA TV Ad

The advertising campaigns for the National Rifle Association's streaming channel NRA TV have become something of a red-meat factory for its most ardent supporters and a target for criticism as the group turns its aim toward the media. The latest commercial featuring NRA TV host and former KXAS-TV (NBC 5) reporter Grant Stinchfield doesn't stray from this trend.

The ad called "Our Greatest Weapon is Truth" hit the web Feb. 12 and features a flat-screen TV in a brick-walled room churning out clip after clip of network news shows and cable news coverage of gun issues and President Donald Trump. The clips include late-night comedy shows such as HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Alec Baldwin doing his Emmy-winning impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live.



The camera pulls back to reveal the former NBC 5 reporter, who now hosts a weekday radio show on KLIF-AM 570, holding a sledgehammer. Stinchfield doesn't say a word. He just pulls down the goggles resting on his forehead and swings the sledgehammer into the TV screen.

"We filmed it in an awesome old building down in the Cedars area of Dallas," Stinchfield said. "I think the warehouse, gritty feel is what gave the video much of its edge. It only took an hour or two to shoot. Three takes, three TVs and a hell of a lot of fun."

Related Stories Bruce Campbell on Being Evil Dead's Ash Again and Hosting His Live Game Show