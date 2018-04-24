 


David Irving attempts to tackle then Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins during a Oct. 29, 2017, game in Landover, Maryland.EXPAND
David Irving attempts to tackle then Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins during a Oct. 29, 2017, game in Landover, Maryland.
Keith Allison

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Lineman David Irving Accused of Domestic Violence

Stephen Young | April 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

There was clearly something wrong on David Irving's Twitter account Monday morning. Rather than the stream-of-consciousness ramblings that can usually be expected of the Cowboys' budding defensive star, a series of statements that read an awful lot like accusations began spilling out.

"Domestic vilance [sic] again," the first tweet read. Then "David irving going to jail say good by his football career [sic]" and "watch the nes soon guys # [sic]."

Later, there were tweets about failed drug tests and allegations that Irving kicked his girlfriend "to the curb," followed by the inevitable claims by Irving that he'd been hacked.

“Excuse the posts,” Irving wrote on Facebook. “My ex hacked me because I kicked her out for cheating ... Again lol.”

According to the Frisco Police Department, the tweets came after a woman who said she's Irving's girlfriend filed two police reports against Irving on Sunday, alleging three incidents of domestic violence. Irving is being investigated for an assault on a family member causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint and impeding breath, FPD public information officer Radd Rotello told the Observer on Monday afternoon.  

Irving's accuser filed the reports against him at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Rotello said. He said that Irving has not been arrested.

Monday evening, the woman who filed the police reports issued a statement to WFAA-TV (Channel 8) retracting her allegations.

"I was very upset and made some allegations that were false due to our vocal argument and my emotional state," her statement said. "I had no intentions of getting David into trouble. I was just very emotional and upset. I would like to be clear, although our relationship is not perfect, we love one another and David did not put his hands on me at any time."

Irving, a restricted free agent, signed a $2.91 million, one-year contract with the Cowboys last week after his breakout performance during the 2017 season. The rangy defensive tackle recorded seven sacks on the year despite missing eight games because of injuries and a four-game suspension for using performance enhancing drugs.

As the Cowboys — who declined a request for comment through spokesman Rick Dalrymple — and running back Ezekiel Elliott discovered last year, it doesn't take an arrest for a player to miss significant time under the NFL's personal conduct policy. After a prolonged legal battle, Elliott served a six-game suspension last year related to domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend even though the Columbus, Ohio, City Attorney's Office did not press charges in the case.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

