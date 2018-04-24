Dallas Cowboys Defensive Lineman David Irving Accused of Domestic Violence

There was clearly something wrong on David Irving's Twitter account Monday morning. Rather than the stream-of-consciousness ramblings that can usually be expected of the Cowboys' budding defensive star, a series of statements that read an awful lot like accusations began spilling out.

"Domestic vilance [sic] again," the first tweet read. Then "David irving going to jail say good by his football career [sic]" and "watch the nes soon guys # [sic]."

Later, there were tweets about failed drug tests and allegations that Irving kicked his girlfriend "to the curb," followed by the inevitable claims by Irving that he'd been hacked.