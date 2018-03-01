Atmos Energy Cuts Service to 2,800 Homes in Dallas

On Thursday, as one Dallas family sets out to bury their 12-year-old daughter who was killed in a gas explosion, Atmos Energy announced it was stopping gas service to another 2,800 homes at noon.

In what it called a “truly extraordinary event,” Atmos claimed that the homes will be without gas for three to four weeks. The gas company blames weather conditions over the past several weeks for causing leaks in several gas lines.

Homes affected fall in the area bordered by Walnut Hill to north, Webb Chapel to west, Lakemont Drive to the east and Northwest Highway to the south.