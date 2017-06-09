Tomorrow, You Can See a Glenn Beck-Rented, Heiress-Owned Mansion in Westlake

The Westlake mansion certainly is palatial. Elite Auctions

Vanessa Swarovski, heiress to the Austrian crystal empire, is ditching her house in Westlake. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in the tony North Texas exurb is estimated to be worth about $4 million, but Swarovski and her ex-husband, former MLB scrub Jorge Piedra, are selling it in an absolute auction June 30.

In addition to its owners, the great-great-granddaughter of crystal company founder Daniel Swarovski and an MLB player with 142 big league at-bats (the first line of Piedra's Wikipedia page informs the Observer that his name, translated to English, means George Rock), the "Austin Hill Country-inspired" home boasts many other impressive features. The house has a wall-framed circular driveway, a one-bedroom guest house, marble countertops, and custom limestone and travertine floors, in addition to the obligatory Swarovski crystal light fixtures. Any kids you might have now or in the future don't have to worry about hanging out with the hoi polloi, either; Westlake has a town-owned K-12 charter school, Westlake Academy, which is "known for its International Baccalaureate program."

The house features marble countertops and custom limestone and travertine floors. Elite Auctions

But that's not all.

“2208 Vaquero Estates Blvd. is an elegant estate that offers the privacy of a guard-gated, amenity-laden community with the convenience of the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth metro area,” said Randy Haddaway — president and founder of Elite Auctions, the company auctioning off the property — in a press release. “On June 30, the winning bidder will become neighbors with professional athletes and celebrities like golf pro Brian Watts, baseball player Josh Hamilton and the pop singers the Jonas Brothers, who own property within the highly regarded Vaquero Club.”

EXPAND The home, of course, has Swarovski crystal light fixtures. Elite Auctions

Not only will the home's new buyer have a front-row seat for the aging Hamilton's next attempt to recapture fading glory, but he or she will also occupy the space formerly rented by Glenn Beck, according to Elite Auctions.

Imagine Glenn here, regaling guests about the value of gold. Elite Auctions

Open houses at the property begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow and continue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until the auction. The June 30 auction will be at the house, but bids can also be placed via the Elite Auctions smartphone app if spending millions via iPhone is your idea of a fun Friday.

