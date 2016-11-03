menu

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: DPD Nabs Alleged Medieval Times Murderer

Sprawling International Phone Scam Has Ties to Irving


Hear Ye, Hear Ye: DPD Nabs Alleged Medieval Times Murderer

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Medieval Times on Stemmons Avenue
Medieval Times on Stemmons Avenue
Google Street View
A A

Dallas Police arrested a 22-year-old local man for the Sunday night murder of Martha Teran. Lonzell Hunter, according to police, shot Teran, killing her in the parking lot of Dallas' Medieval Times on I-35.

Teran, 42, was in the parking lot to sell an iPhone 7, according to police. Hunter, DPD says, met Teran online and agreed to purchase the phone. Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said Teran took appropriate precautions setting up the sale — meeting Hunter in a public place while it was still light out.

After Hunter and Teran met in the parking lot and Teran gave Hunter the phone, Castro said Hunter shot Teran once, killing her. Teran's two adult children were with her in the parking plot, but neither was injured. Police say witnesses at the scene saw Hunter speeding away from the parking lot in a white Infinity sedan.

Hunter has previous convictions for family violence assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. He is in Dallas County Jail, charged with capital murder. His bail is $500,000.

Castro says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and asks that anyone with any information about what happened call 214-671-3647.

329795108-Hunter-PCA.pdf

