How to Keep the Observer at the Top (and Uncle Jim-Bob at the Bottom) of Your Facebook Feed

You would've missed this look on Jim Schutze's face if you didn't follow the Dallas Observer on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced a series of changes to the way posts are funneled to users' news feeds, beginning with a prioritization of content from friends and family members (like your racist Aunt Millie) over that of commercial sources (like the thoroughly open-minded, delightful, informative Dallas Observer). That's a bad thing if you want to keep up with Dallas' municipal tomfoolery.

Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday that Facebook was going to place local content higher in news feeds. That should be a good thing for us and those who want to keep reading our stories hot off the virtual presses.

Still, it's impossible to know exactly where the Observer stands when it comes to Facebook's algorithmic pecking order. For us to keep serving up the hot, delicious Dallas content you're used to, we need you to click our stuff. For a long time, Facebook has facilitated many of those clicks.