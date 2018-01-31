How to Keep the Observer at the Top (and Uncle Jim-Bob at the Bottom) of Your Facebook Feed

Earlier this month, Facebook announced a series of changes to the way posts are funneled to users' news feeds, beginning with a prioritization of content from friends and family members (like your racist Aunt Millie) over that of commercial sources (like the thoroughly open-minded, delightful, informative Dallas Observer). That's a bad thing if you want to keep up with Dallas' municipal tomfoolery.
Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday that Facebook was going to place local content higher in news feeds. That should be a good thing for us and those who want to keep reading our stories hot off the virtual presses.
Still, it's impossible to know exactly where the Observer stands when it comes to Facebook's algorithmic pecking order. For us to keep serving up the hot, delicious Dallas content you're used to, we need you to click our stuff. For a long time, Facebook has facilitated many of those clicks.
If you want to make sure Observer content winds up at the top of your news feed, rather than way down low, past your freshman roommate's boyfriend's #MAGA-inspired ramblings and those targeted ads from Amazon that are just a little too personal, here's what you need to do:
1. Make sure you like and follow the Observer's Facebook page.
2. Move your cursor over the "following" button at the top of our page and select the "see first" option. That way, the Observer's best updates will end up at the top of your feed. If you want, you can also turn on notifications for our page that will give you a quick buzz the next time Jim Schutze decides to hop on Facebook Live.
Things are a little different if you consume Facebook content using the social network's mobile app. Here are the steps you can take on your phone to put the Observer at the top of your feed:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
1. Open the Facebook app and find the three horizontal lines that open the apps settings menu. Open the option for "news feed preferences."
2. Tap the "prioritize who to see first" button, which will bring up all the pages you follow on Facebook, as well as all your friends.
3. Then choose who or what you want to appear at the top of your feed, including the Observer. Then tap "done."
That's all there is to it. Thanks for reading.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!