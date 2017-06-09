I-30 Closes After 18-Wheeler Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash, Standoff
I-30 eastbound is closed at Cooper Street. Working a standoff involving an 18-wheeler. Media staging the QT on Cooper and Rd to Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/3YSKYnxsuY— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 9, 2017
Police in Arlington have closed Interstate 30 at Cooper Street after their pursuit of an 18-wheeler ended in flames. Police tweeted they are "working a standoff," and media in the area report that SWAT teams are moving toward the site of the crash. Traffic conditions are extremely congested and not expected to improve soon.
We will update this story.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
WWE Great Balls of Fire
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:30pm
-
Bellator MMA
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 5:45pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 8:00pm
-
Mesquite Championship Rodeo
TicketsSat., Jul. 15, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!