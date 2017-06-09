menu

I-30 Closes After 18-Wheeler Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash, Standoff

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 1:58 p.m.
By Observer Staff Writers
Police in Arlington have closed Interstate 30 at Cooper Street after their pursuit of an 18-wheeler ended in flames. Police tweeted they are "working a standoff," and media in the area report that SWAT teams are moving toward the site of the crash. Traffic conditions are extremely congested and not expected to improve soon.

Observer Staff Writers

