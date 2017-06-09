I-30 Closes After 18-Wheeler Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash, Standoff

I-30 eastbound is closed at Cooper Street. Working a standoff involving an 18-wheeler. Media staging the QT on Cooper and Rd to Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/3YSKYnxsuY — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 9, 2017



Police in Arlington have closed Interstate 30 at Cooper Street after their pursuit of an 18-wheeler ended in flames. Police tweeted they are "working a standoff," and media in the area report that SWAT teams are moving toward the site of the crash. Traffic conditions are extremely congested and not expected to improve soon.

