In Dallas, Mike Pence Thanks Southern Baptists for Praying for Trump's Agenda

Before Vice President Mike Pence hit the stage Wednesday for the second day of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas, the congregation of thousands sang a few worship songs. In one, this lyric stood out: “Yes, I shall see him, see him face to face / and tell the story saved by grace.” They were singing about Jesus, but when Pence emerged, he did not waste the moment to attach a celestial meaning to the work he and President Donald Trump are doing.

He told a story about three American hostages North Korea released in May after after negotiations with the administration. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Pence and his wife, Karen, met the hostages on a runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Pence told the Baptists that one of the men grabbed his hand, thanked him for his prayers and passed him a white index card. On one side was a portion of the Psalm 126: “When the LORD brought back the captives to Zion, we were like men who dreamed.” The Trump administration, Pence said, was the great liberator the men had hoped for.

“I’ll never forget that night,” Pence said.