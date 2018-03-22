Jim Schutze Is Doing Facebook Live Today

Jim Schutze, Dallas' beloved accommodation artist and Observer staffer of approx. 47 years, will take your questions live on Facebook today at 3 p.m. CST. He was ambivalent at first, but after we offered soft lighting and a makeup artist he caved. Editor-in-chief Patrick Williams is moderating again, so try to make them fight.

Sample question:

"Jim, we know how you feel about witches, but what about clowns? Please provide a cogent yet polarizing argument about your position on clowns, preferably one that proves you actually ARE a clown, one who sacrifices off-leash puppies in your backyard #oldguard."