Observer columnist Jim Schutze takes your questions on Facebook Live Thursday.EXPAND
Observer columnist Jim Schutze takes your questions on Facebook Live Thursday.
Patrick Williams

Jim Schutze Is Doing Facebook Live Today

Rachel Williams | March 22, 2018 | 12:05pm
AA

Jim Schutze, Dallas' beloved accommodation artist and Observer staffer of approx. 47 years, will take your questions live on Facebook today at 3 p.m. CST. He was ambivalent at first, but after we offered soft lighting and a makeup artist he caved. Editor-in-chief Patrick Williams is moderating again, so try to make them fight.

Sample question:

"Jim, we know how you feel about witches, but what about clowns? Please provide a cogent yet polarizing argument about your position on clowns, preferably one that proves you actually ARE a clown, one who sacrifices off-leash puppies in your backyard #oldguard."

Questions? Song requests? E-mail our social media editor at rachel.williams@dallasobserver.com.

