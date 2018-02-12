Jim Schutze Returns to Facebook Live Wednesday, or Video Killed the Newspaper Star

Dallas' favorite muckraker, Jim Schutze, will be live on video at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the Observer's Facebook page. After his first Facebook Live appearance last month drew literally dozens of viewers, including members of his family, Schutze decided he wanted to take another crack at answering readers' questions.
So, have at him, readers. Schutze tells us he plans to demand the return of witch burning, explain why he insists on calling the Margaret McDermott suspension bridges fake and address any other topics on readers' minds. So, tune in and fire away. Any question is fair game, like, "Who cut your hair?" or "Did you cut it yourself?" or "Dude, seriously, what's up with that haircut?"
