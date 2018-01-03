 


Jim Schutze Unhinged Unplugged Takes Your Questions Live on Facebook
Jim Schutze Unhinged Unplugged Takes Your Questions Live on Facebook

Unfair Park | January 3, 2018 | 2:03pm
Jim Schutze is going live on Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 from his office!

That's the plan, anyway, if we can persuade the janitorial staff to move all the cleaning supplies out of there by then. And if Schutze shows up on time.

In any event, tune in to the Observer's Facebook page then to ask him any question you want. You might get an answer.

Editor Patrick Williams will moderate what he calls "the damn thing," so please keep the questions clean and not too personal. He just got over the flu and doesn't want to ralph again.

If you aren't able to join us live but still want to get your questions to Schutze, tweet using the hashtag #SchutzeFBLive or email our social media editor at paige.skinner@dallasobserver.com.

