Jim Schutze Unhinged Unplugged Takes Your Questions Live on Facebook

Jim Schutze is going live on Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 from his office!
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
That's the plan, anyway, if we can persuade the janitorial staff to move all the cleaning supplies out of there by then. And if Schutze shows up on time.
In any event, tune in to the Observer's Facebook page then to ask him any question you want. You might get an answer.
Editor Patrick Williams will moderate what he calls "the damn thing," so please keep the questions clean and not too personal. He just got over the flu and doesn't want to ralph again.
If you aren't able to join us live but still want to get your questions to Schutze, tweet using the hashtag #SchutzeFBLive or email our social media editor at paige.skinner@dallasobserver.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!