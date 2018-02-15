Heeeeere's Johnny: Manziel Announces Goal of Returning to NFL

"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," Johnny Manziel says.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel announced his return to football Wednesday, spurning a potential offer from the Canadian Football League for a spot in the Spring League, a four-game showcase of mostly former NFL players in Austin in late March and early April.

"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," Manziel said in a statement. "Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it's gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL, and I realize I have to earn that privilege. The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition."