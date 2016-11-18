Johnny Manziel Reaches Tentative Deal On Domestic Violence Charges

Johnny Manziel, in better days in 2012. Shutterbug459

Johnny Manziel's winding legal journey appears to be coming to an end.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office and Manziel's defense team agreed Thursday to preliminary terms for dismissing the family violence charges filed against Manziel in April, according to the Associated Press. Manziel, winner of the Heisman Trophy during his freshman year at Texas A&M and an NFL washout, is accused of dragging former girlfriend Candace Crowley by the hair, threatening to kill her and smacking Crowley in the head hard enough to make her lose hearing in one ear.

Crowley told police that Manziel became upset with Crowley when she questioned him in his room at the Hotel Zaza in Uptown about his interaction with another woman. The two eventually left the hotel, Crowley said, and drove to her apartment in Fort Worth. Crowley said Manziel attacked her during the drive, which took place in January 2016.

Johnny Manziel's mugshot Highland Park Police

A Tarrant County judge granted Crowley's request for a protective order against Manziel in February, but Fort Worth police determined that the potential attack must've occurred while the former couple was still in Dallas. After taking over the case, Dallas Police did not file charges themselves, instead handing the case over to a Dallas County Grand Jury, which found probable cause to indict Manziel.

The final details of Manziel's agreement with prosecutors have not been ironed out, Judge Roberto Canas said Thursday, but an agreement in principle has been reached. The conditions for the case's dismissal, which under Texas law could include continuing education, being banned from owning a gun and Manziel's being unable to get the case sealed after completing his probation, will be finalized at a hearing set for Dec. 1, Canas said.

The Cleveland Browns, who picked Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, cut the quarterback in March 2016. Manziel has received little interest from NFL clubs and faces a six game suspension upon any potential return to the league.

