Johnny Manziel Spotted Violating Court Order By Partying at Same Club as Ex-Girlfriend

A Crime Spree, a Murder Warrant and Hundreds of Gunfire Reports: Dallas' New Year's Crime Roundup


Johnny Manziel Spotted Violating Court Order By Partying at Same Club as Ex-Girlfriend

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.
Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.
Shutterbug459
A A

As of a couple of months ago, it seemed as if former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was getting a break. On Nov. 18, Dallas County prosecutors agreed to dismiss domestic violence charges against Manziel stemming from an alleged early 2016 attack on then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley as long as Manziel could complete drug and alcohol rehab, attend an anger management class and show up at a domestic violence impact panel.

Manziel also agreed to stay away from Crowley, who said Manziel dragged her by her hair, threatened to kill her and smacked her in the head hard enough that she lost hearing in her left ear.

But judging from social media posts archived for posterity by TMZ over the weekend, Manziel couldn't even make it through New Year's Day before violating his end of the bargain.

On Sunday night, both Manziel and Crowley posted videos to Snapchat showing themselves partying at LIV nightclub in Miami. While the duo's posts did not feature each other, Manziel indicated in a later snap that he did not show up to the club with Crowley.

"She knows LIV on Sunday is church! Pfff surprised she was even able to get in without me," Manziel wrote.

Tuesday, the Dallas County District Attorney's office confirmed that it was aware of the posts and was investigating whether or not Manziel may have violated his dismissal order. If it's confirmed that Manziel did so, he faces up to a year in prison.

Manziel faces further legal trouble in Travis County, where he's been sued by an Austin bartender. The bartender, who says Manziel broke his nose during a fight, is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million from the former Cleveland Browns first round pick.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

