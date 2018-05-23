Lupe Valdez Defeats Andrew White, Making the Left and Probably Greg Abbott Very Happy

Lupe Valdez supporters watch a local news channel report that Valdez would win the runoff against Andrew White. The Valdez watch party was at Ellen's in West End.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, just five votes separated Lupe Valdez and Andrew White in the runoff for the Democratic primary for Texas governor. By 10 p.m., White, speaking from his home in Houston, was congratulating Valdez for her win while Valdez supporters packed a banquet room inside Ellen’s in West End. Fifteen minutes later, one of the shortest women in the building walked in through a path of news reporters, activists and campaign staffers.

Valdez garnered heavy support from people in Dallas County last night, leading the former Dallas County sheriff to victory over White, a Houston businessman and the son of late former Gov. Mark White.

Congratulations to @LupeValdez for winning the Democratic nomination for Governor of Texas. She has my endorsement and my support.



Let’s #DoRightTX and win in November! — Andrew White (@randrewwhite) May 23, 2018

She will work through another uphill battle to try to oust Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in November.