Lawyers Talk Zika, Mark Cuban Pivots to Asia and the Rangers Build a Theme Park: The Week's News in Review

Zika Could Open Up a New Frontier In Workplace Injury Litigation, Just Probably Not in Texas

Can you sue your boss for a Zika infection you acquired while on the clock? Lawyers are already weighing in on both sides, but odds of winning this one in Texas are long.

Rangers Unveil Details of Texas Live! Which Is a ... Baseball Theme Park?

This week, DFW got a glimpse of its newest tourist trap. We mean destination development. Texas Live! is slated to cost as much as $250 million. As much as $100 million of the money to build it will come from the city of Arlington, either through direct aid or tax breaks.

Child Caught in Gunfight's Crossfire in Troubled City-Run Apartment

Gunfire injured a child during a fight in the parking lot of the Dallas Housing Authority-owned Hidden Ridge Apartments in Lake Highlands. Over the last 12 months, Dallas police have responded and filed reports at Hidden Ridge 15 times. Four of those calls involved guns and six more resulted from alleged robberies or assaults, most of which started or finished in the parking lot.

Slain TWU Student Remembered

Friends and family gathered to console one another at the loss of Jacqueline Vandagriff on Sept. 21, 2016. Vandagriff's body was found charred and dismembered in Grapevine's Acorn Woods Park. Police have arrested Charles Dean Bryant, a 30-year-old from Haslet, in connection with the murder.

Weekly Schutze



Last year we saw the most hideous effort yet to call the Trinity toll road back from the underworld of dead highway projects. The mayor convened a coven of necromancers from around the country — various planners, urbanologists and other spooks whom he called his “Dream Team.” They came to Dallas to have dreaming sessions together and see if they could dream the toll road back alive. I got nowhere with my own suggestion, which was to burn all of them at the stake.



-Jim Schutze, from Trinity Toll Road Project is Rising From the Grave. Quick, Gimme a Stake!

The Horse's Mouth



Mark Cuban Pivots to Asia

The Dallas Mavericks are dedicating resources to spread the NBA franchise fandom with social media outreach and game broadcasts in Mandarin. “China is an important market for us and is continuing to grow," says team owner Mark Cuban in a Sept. 20 release:

Using Weibo (China’s version of Twitter) and other Chinese social media platforms, the Mavs receive an average of 750,000 weekly impressions with an audience of 800,000 Chinese followers, directly connecting with their fans overseas with exclusive digital content. China is the largest market for the NBA outside of the United States and is home to a growing number of basketball fans. During the 2014-2015 season alone, over 690 million Chinese fans tuned-in to watch games on TV. The Mavs broadcasted 75 games in China during the 2015-2016 season.



It's worth noting the Committee To Protect Journalists' report from earlier this year detailing how the Chinese government censors Weibo.

Casualties of Summer

Here's the county breakdown of the toll this summer's heat had on Dallas county, so you can put some numbers behind your complaints:

Courtesy of Dallas County Health and Human Services

