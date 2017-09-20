Live Instagram Video Leads LA Police to One of Texas' 10 Most Wanted

Christopher Gonzalez Dallas Police Department

"Little Chris" didn't even make it a month on the state of Texas' 10 most wanted list. Dallas police announced Tuesday afternoon that Los Angeles Police Department officer have arrested Christopher Gonzalez, 18, who has been on the Texas' most wanted list since Aug. 23.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Dallas detectives discovered Gonzalez's location Monday after he posted a live video of his gun collection on Instagram from California.

Fugitive on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested after posting LIVE video on Instagram, tipping off police to his location. @ABC7 5:30am! pic.twitter.com/PVp3tAK5co — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 19, 2017

The detectives got in touch with LAPD and asked the department to pick up Gonzalez. Using GPS coordinates from the video, LAPD found Gonzalez and picked him after he crashed into a power pole at the end of a short chase, according to Los Angeles' KABC-TV (ABC 7).

Gonzalez is wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. According to DPD, Gonzalez, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Horace Davis in August 2016 as Davis sat in the front seat of his car on Marfa Avenue. The department says it is also investigating Gonzalez for other crimes and is waiting to release more information.

