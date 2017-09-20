menu

Live Instagram Video Leads LA Police to One of Texas' 10 Most Wanted

Dallas Police Investigate Possible Connections Among Armed Home Invasions


Live Instagram Video Leads LA Police to One of Texas' 10 Most Wanted

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Christopher Gonzalez
Christopher Gonzalez
Dallas Police Department
"Little Chris" didn't even make it a month on the state of Texas' 10 most wanted list. Dallas police announced Tuesday afternoon that Los Angeles Police Department officer have arrested Christopher Gonzalez, 18, who has been on the Texas' most wanted list since Aug. 23.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Dallas detectives discovered Gonzalez's location Monday after he posted a live video of his gun collection on Instagram from California. 

The detectives got in touch with LAPD and asked the department to pick up Gonzalez. Using GPS coordinates from the video, LAPD found Gonzalez and picked him after he crashed into a power pole at the end of a short chase, according to Los Angeles' KABC-TV (ABC 7).

Gonzalez is wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. According to DPD, Gonzalez, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Horace Davis in August 2016 as Davis sat in the front seat of his car on Marfa Avenue. The department says it is also investigating Gonzalez for other crimes and is waiting to release more information.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

