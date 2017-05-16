Man Arrested With Guy Fawkes Mask, Guns and Weed at DPD Substation Now Faces Federal Charges

The handguns and Guy Fawkes mask inside the Durango. Max Geron

Adan Salazar, arrested on April 26 when he tried to roll through the security checkpoint at the Dallas Police Department's Southwest Patrol Division wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and two 9mm handguns, now faces federal charges.

According to court documents, Dallas police stopped Salazar as he tried to pull into the department parking lot at 4230 West Illinois Avenue. The officers who stopped Salazar smelled "freshly burned marijuana" coming from Salazar's Dodge Durango. After Salazar asked officers about the checkpoint, established in the wake of the June 2015 attack on police headquarters by James Boulware, officers asked him to pull over because he was blocking traffic.

He told police he wanted to shoot up the station "to prove it could be done." Facebook

After pulling over, Salazar's federal indictment says, he got out of the car with the mask on the side of face and a camera around his neck. He was "behaving in a unusual fashion by crying and kneeling on his knees," according to Misty VanCuren, the DPD officer investigating the incident.

Police arrested Salazar for possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and making a terroristic threat. After his arrest, he told DPD that he "had smoked only marijuana and all the marijuana was gone" and that he had "come to the station to shoot up the station...to show the whole world it could be done." He wanted to get rid of things that bothered him, he said.

Police searching Salazar's car found the two handguns, five additional magazines and seven grams of pot in a mason jar hidden "under a large legalize marijuana protest sign." After getting permission from Salazar to search the apartment in which he lived with his grandparents, cops found another gun, a shotgun, owned by Salazar. Salazar's grandmother also told police that her grandson smoked marijuana in the apartment at least twice a week, often to the point of being unresponsive.

If convicted of the federal firearms charge, Salazar faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

