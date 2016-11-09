Man With Police Impersonation History Arrested For Sexual Assault — While Pretending to Be Cop

Make sure whoever tells you they're a cop has the right identification. Dallas Police Department

Cesar Gonzalez, according to Dallas Police, has a penchant for picking up women in his truck, attempting to sexually assault them, and then trying to pass himself off as a cop.

Early Saturday morning, DPD says, Gonzalez picked up a female passenger in his black Ford F-150. He then drove to the residential intersection of Lake June Road and North Prairie Creek Road, the woman told police. Once they reached the intersection, the woman said, Gonzalez sexually assaulted her and told her he was a cop.

Eventually, the woman was able to get out of the truck and write down its license plate number. Armed with the plate number, cops were able to track the truck to Gonzalez home. Once they saw that Gonzalez matched the woman's physical description of her attacker, Gonzalez was arrested. Gonzalez has been charged with sexual assault and is being held in Dallas County jail. His bail is $100,000.

Cesar Gonzalez Dallas County

This weekend wasn't the first time Gonzalez has been charged with pretending to be a cop.

On December 23, 2010, Gonzalez was pulled over by Dallas cops while driving of C.F. Hawn Freeway in Pleasant Grove. After being pulled over, he immediately got out of his car and showed police his security guard badge and .45 caliber pistol on his waste. As he talked to the cops making the traffic stop, they noticed a woman in Gonzalez' passenger seat, sitting with her hands behind her back.

When police asked the woman to show them her hands, she told them she'd been handcuffed. Gonzalez, she said, had cuffed her after agreeing to pay her $40 for sex. The woman told police that, because she had warrants, she didn't try to get out of Gonzalez vehicle. Eventually, Gonzalez pulled over and told her that he might not take her to jail, just before the cops who made the eventually traffic stopped showed up.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and received five years probation in that case.

