Observer Partners with Herban Planet to Provide Comprehensive Marijuana Info

Not in Texas, of course, where marijuana is still illegal. Still, sometimes Texans do travel to more reasonable areas, and some Texans have even been known to imbibe — gasp! — on the sacred soil of the Lone Star State.

Thanks to the Observer's new partnership with Herban Planet, all the latest info on the wide world of cannabis is just a mouse click away from this very site. We'll let our bosses explain in the press release below. In the meantime, if you have a good guy, feel free to hook us up with his number. It's only fair: The Observer and Herban Planet give you information; you give us some back.

April 17, 2018

OBSERVER PARENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HERBAN PLANET

DALLAS – One of the nation’s most forward-leaning media companies and one of the Internet’s best cannabis guides are joining forces to give consumers and marijuana businesses greater access to a national platform of online resources.

Voice Media Group owns the Dallas Observer along with other iconic print newspapers and websites including Phoenix New Times and Denver Westword. VMG also owns and operates the cutting-edge digital advertising agency V Digital Services, which in 2017 posted 40 percent year-over-year growth and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Herban Planet is one of the most comprehensive online cannabis guides. With more listings and educational assets than any other web platform, Herban Planet offers a one-stop ecosystem for cannabis producers, business owners, attorneys, medical professionals, patients, caregivers and activists. Now that content will be available directly from the Observer website, putting a vast nationwide marijuana database at Dallas readers’ fingertips as Texas continues to debate whether to join the growing number of states who’ve embraced legal cannabis.

VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias noted that VMG and Herban Planet are already leaders in providing readers, consumers and businesspeople with information about the cannabis industry. And thanks to its decades of doing business in major markets across the country, VMG brings something else to the mix: Hundreds of long-established relationships with business owners, dispensary owners, cultivators and leading figures in the industry. Those carefully nurtured local, regional and national relationships should accelerate growth of Herban Planet’s market share.

Denver Westword was the first publication in the country to hire a marijuana reporter and is known for its expert coverage of the industry. And V Digital Services has long specialized in helping marijuana businesses maximize their digital footprint through its work with Marijuana Marketing Xperts.

As a division of VDS, industry-leading MMX has the advantage of focusing solely on marketing for the marijuana industry and helping business owners in the rapidly growing field devise smart digital strategies designed to increase web and mobile presence, generate leads to expand their customer base, and navigate a maze of legal restrictions and regulations. Equally unique is its programmatic advertising network for cannabis, a pioneering technology specially engineered to engage audiences interested in medical and recreational marijuana.

Combining Herban Planet’s thriving web platform with VMG’s technology, marketing and media muscle is the goal of the new partnership, said Tobias. “Joining with Herban Planet to help grow a national marijuana platform made perfect sense,” he added. “We are very excited about this partnership.”

Herban Planet founder and chief executive officer Babak Motamedi said he’s also excited about the synergies made possible by the partnership. VDS marketing services will now be available to Herban Planet customers at preferred prices, and the companies will also continue to explore additional content-sharing opportunities on their websites.

“People in the industry have a choice between platforms,” said Motamedi. “Now Herban Planet will be powered by a multi-market media company, so obviously we will have broader reach. We think we can really change the industry, both in terms of connectivity and bringing it more mainstream.”

About Voice Media Group

Voice Media Group is a diversified technology company that specializes in serving advertisers, business owners and readers across the country as the digital heir to one of America’s most successful media organizations. V Digital Services and Marijuana Marketing Xperts are both part of the VMG network, which also publishes five influential alternative weeklies and websites across the country. As a Premier Google Partner, VDS combines the reach of those established newspaper properties with digital strategies for customers.